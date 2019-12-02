Govt ready for discussions on crime against women

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh onMonday said the government is ready for a discussion in LokSabha on the issue of crime against women and willing toexplore stringent provisions in laws to check incidents likethe Hyderabad rape and murder case

Responding to a discussion during Zero Hour in the wakeof the rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad, Singhsaid he was falling short of words to condemn the heinouscrime

"We are ready for discussions in the House so thatstringent provisions in laws could be explored to givepunishment to those involved in such ghastly incidents," hesaid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)