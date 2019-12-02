Vegetable vendor killed by miscreants in UP's Bhadohi

A 35-year-old vegetable vendor was allegedly killed by unidentified miscreants in Gyanpur town of Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district, police said on Monday. After finishing his day's work, Raees was returning home when he was attacked on Sunday night, they said.

The man's body was sent for post mortem while an FIR has been lodged in connection with the case, police informed. A probe is on in the matter, they added.

