Bengaluru Police assures women's safety to be taken up on priority basis

In the aftermath of the murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad, Bengaluru Police on Monday assured the city's women that it is taking all steps to safeguard them from any untoward incident. "After the Telangana incident, we have given assurance to all Bengalureans about their safety. Any call will be replied within 7 seconds. I am encouraging people to verify by calling 100," Bhaskar Rao, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru said.

"Even if a prank call comes, we will not complain about it and we will come to you. Your safety is our priority. We have appointed a separate wing for the safety of the woman in the city. The exclusive women's wing will be completely dedicated to women's safety," he added. A veterinarian was allegedly gang-raped and killed by four persons before they burnt her body in Shadnagar outskirts in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district on November 28.

Hyderabad police on November 29 arrested four accused persons involved in the alleged rape and murder case. (ANI)

