International Development News
Development News Edition

Bengaluru Police assures women's safety to be taken up on priority basis

In the aftermath of the murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad, Bengaluru Police on Monday assured the city's women that it is taking all steps to safeguard them from any untoward incident.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 13:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 13:18 IST
Bengaluru Police assures women's safety to be taken up on priority basis
Bhaskar Rao, Police Commissioner of Bengaluru. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

In the aftermath of the murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad, Bengaluru Police on Monday assured the city's women that it is taking all steps to safeguard them from any untoward incident. "After the Telangana incident, we have given assurance to all Bengalureans about their safety. Any call will be replied within 7 seconds. I am encouraging people to verify by calling 100," Bhaskar Rao, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru said.

"Even if a prank call comes, we will not complain about it and we will come to you. Your safety is our priority. We have appointed a separate wing for the safety of the woman in the city. The exclusive women's wing will be completely dedicated to women's safety," he added. A veterinarian was allegedly gang-raped and killed by four persons before they burnt her body in Shadnagar outskirts in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district on November 28.

Hyderabad police on November 29 arrested four accused persons involved in the alleged rape and murder case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

NGT panel recommends Rs 3.28 crore penalty on Noida builder for illegal water extraction

A compensation of Rs 3.28 crore should be imposed on a builder in Noida for illegally extracting ground water and discharging untreated sewage in green belt area, a committee told the National Green Tribunal on Monday. The committee, compri...

Pankaja Munde not quitting party; reports baseless:

Pankaja Munde not quitting party reports baselessMaha BJP chief Chandrakant Patil....

TN local body elections to be held in 2 phases on Dec 27, Dec 30

State election commissioner R Palaniswamy on Monday announced that polls in rural local bodies in Tamil Nadu will be held in two phases on December 27 and December 30. Tamil Nadu state election commissioner announced the dates of the local ...

Cricketer Manish Pandey to get hitched today

Indian batsman Manish Pandey on Sunday revealed that he is going to get married today. Skipper Pandey played a crucial knock of 60 runs off 45 balls when Karnataka lifted the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after defeating Tamil Nadu by one run yes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019