UP: Two men held with 123 kg of cannabis in Bhadohi

Two men were arrested for illegal possession of 123 kg of cannabis worth Rs 50 lakh in Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday. The contraband was recovered on Sunday night from a truck during routine checking, Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said.

The accused, Omendra Singh and Ankur Diwakar were arrested following the seizure, the SP said. The recovered cannabis is reportedly worth around Rs 50 lakh in the international market, the SP added.

An investigation is on, he added.

