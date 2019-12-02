International Development News
Maha: Thane resident booked for manhandling police officer

A 50-year-old man from Thane city in Maharashtra has been arrested for allegedly manhandling a police officer on duty, police said on Monday. The accused, Anant Vishnu Sable, a resident of Kopri area here, last week complained to the police about alleged harassment by his neighbours and threatened to sit on a "fast unto death" over it, a police official said.

Sable and his neighbours were called to the Kopri police station on Sunday for an enquiry, he said. While the police were trying to settle the issue between the two parties, Sable allegedly held police inspector Datta Gawde by his collar and threatened him with dire consequences, the official said.

Sable also alleged that the police were not carrying out a proper probe into his complaint, he said. He was later arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 506 (criminal intimidation), he added.

Senior Police Inspector G A Aagarkar said the accused had been filing such complaints against his neighbours since 2007..

