Rajnath condemns rape, murder of veterinary doctor, says government ready for more stringent law

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday said in Lok Sabha that there "cannot be a bigger inhuman act" than the rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad last week and the government was willing to bring a more stringent law over brutality against women if there is consensus in the House. Responding to concern of members during zero hour over the incident, Singh said that the entire country has been hurt by the incident and felt ashamed over it.

Singh, who is Deputy Leader of Lok Sabha, said the members have strongly condemned the incident and have demanded harshest punishment to the perpetrators. The minister said a stringent law had been made after the Nirbhaya rape and murder case but incidents of brutality against women have continued to take place.

Singh said the government has no objection if the House takes up a detailed discussion on the issue. "Whatever agreement is reached on a tough law, we are ready to make it," he said.

Singh said he did not have words to condemn the incident. The members demanded harsh and early punishment for brutal rape and murder of the young veterinary doctor. Her burnt body was found at Shadnagar outskirts in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district on last Thursday. (ANI)

