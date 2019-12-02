8 injured after Maha ST bus rams into truck in Palghar

Eight passengers were injured after a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus collided with a truck in Palghar district on Monday afternoon, said an official. The bus was proceeding from Palghar to Nandurbar, over 340 kilometres from here, when it collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction at Devgaon Phata in Khodala, said MSRTC District Traffic Controller RS Pandre.

He said medical teams and senior officials have rushed to the spot. According to officials in Khodala, the condition of five of the injured is serious and were being shifted to a hospital in Nashik, which is at a distance of around 60 kilometres from the accident spot.

Police personnel from Palghar and Goti in Nashik have rushed to the spot for rescue operations as well as probe, an official said..

