Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab govt favours amending law for transfer of Shamlat land for industrial projects

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 15:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 15:44 IST
Punjab govt favours amending law for transfer of Shamlat land for industrial projects

The Punjab cabinet on Monday gave in-principle approval to amend the law for transfer of common village land in rural areas to the state's industry department for setting up industrial projects. The state cabinet, led by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, gave nod to amend the Punjab Village Common Land (Regulation) Rules, 1964, in order to create land banks in rural areas to boost industrial development in the state, said a statement issued by the state government here.

The objective of this amendment is to facilitate gram panchayats to promote development of villages by unlocking the value of 'Shamlat' or village common land, the release said. The new rule would pave the way for transfer of 'Shamlat' land for industrial projects to the industry department and state-owned Punjab Small Industries & Export Corporation (PSIEC), it said.

Shamlat land is the land which does not come under habitation and cultivation and is considered as consolidated land holdings for common use. It was, however, decided to further fine tune the amendments to ensure that the Panchayats get their dues, with all decisions to be taken on a case to case basis keeping their interests in view, the statement further said.

With this amendment, a gram panchayat could, with the prior approval of the state government, transfer the 'Shamlat land' vested in it by way of sale on deferred payment terms to industries department or PSIEC for their industrial infrastructure projects. The rates for such transfer may be determined by the committee constituted in clause (2) of sub-rule (3-A) of Rule 6 (Leases to be by auction) of the said state law. The transferee will pay a minimum 25 per cent upfront amount, with the balance to be paid as per terms and conditions to be notified separately.

The cabinet also approved the modalities to grant sanction to transfer gram panchayat lands for the development of various industrial infrastructure development projects. The industries department had proposed to amend Rule 12-A (Purposes for which land may be sold) to develop robust infrastructure, including core and supporting infrastructure, which would provide long- term benefits for planned industrial growth.

The state government has proposed to develop a global manufacturing and knowledge park at Rajpura in Patiala district, to be considered as an Integrated Manufacturing Cluster (IMC) under the Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor (AKIC) project covering 1,000 acres of Panchayat lands. In this context, the state government has identified about 1,000 acres panchayat land in five villages which are Sehra (467 acres), Sehri (159 acres), Aakri (168 acres), Pabra (159 acres) and Takhtu Majra (47 acres), for which in-principle approval has already been given by the industrial and business development board.

The PSIEC requires the outright purchase of 1,000 acres of 'Shamlat' land at a cost of around Rs 357 crores from these panchayats. Besides this project, other proposals are also being received for development of industrial parks by PSIEC on panchayat lands. The Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor (AKIC), a proposed economic corridor between the cities of Amritsar and Kolkata, was envisaged to further give impetus to industrial activities in the northern and eastern parts of the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

B'luru police sets up separate wing to enhance women security

Bengaluru police have set up a separate wing for women, strengthened the helpline and improvised its mobile app BCP Suraksha in the wake of the gang rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in Telangana. Bengaluru PoliceCommissioner Bhaskar...

Global conference on sustainable development, sustainable debt starts in Dakar

Senegals capital Dakar is hosting an international conference on sustainable development and sustainable debt on December 2. Dakar is considered fitting venue for discussion as Senegal is using a powerful recipe for sustainable growth.By im...

Chaos at Kolkata airport as GoAir flights delayed, canceled

HIGHLIGHTAt least two flights of GoAir to Guwahati and Ahmedabad were eventually canceled after being delayed by hours.Travelers said the airline did not give any explanation initially before informing that the delays were due to technical ...

Centre to provide all help to Telangana for speedy justice in vet's rape and murder case: MoS for Home Reddy

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Monday said that the Centre is ready to provide all possible help to the state government for speedy justice in the case of rape and murder of the veterinary doctor in Ranga Reddy district....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019