Govt must ensure speedy trial in vet rape-murder case: Mayawati

BSP president Mayawati on Monday called for speedy trial in the Hyderabad woman veterinarian rape and murder case to ensure justice to her family. "Public outrage against the heinous rape and murder of a woman doctor in Hyderabad has spread across the country," Mayawati said on Twitter.

"The incident is very sad and very condemnable and the government should ensure that the guilty are punished as quickly as possible so as to ensure justice to the victim's family," she said. The veterinarian was raped and killed last week when she was on her way home from work on her scooter.

The charred body of the woman, working at a state-run hospital, was found under a culvert in Shadnagar in Hyderabad.

