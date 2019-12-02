Rs 7 lakh looted from petrol pump employees in Bihar

Five criminals looted Rs 7 lakh from employees of a petrol pump at gun point in Bihar's Gaya district on Monday, police said. The incident occurred near a primary health centre in Karmouni village under the jurisdiction of Dobhi police station when two employees of the petrol pump were travelling to a nearby bank to deposit the money, the police said.

Five criminals on two bikes approached them, kicked their bike, snatched the bag containing the money after they fell down and fled the scene, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of the district, Rajiv Mishra, said. The miscreants fired in the air to scare people before decamping with the bag, he said.

Efforts are on to nab the criminals, he said..

