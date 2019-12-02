Left Menu
Maha: Naxals begin observing PGLA week, block Gadchiroli road

  • Updated: 02-12-2019 18:21 IST
Naxals blocked an arterial road in Gadchiroli district, some 170 kilometres from here, on Monday as the outlawed outfit began observing "People's Liberation Guerrilla Army Week", police said. Maoists placed tree trunks on the Allapalli-Bhamragarh Road, near Talwade village, which affected traffic on the busy route in the morning and afternoon, an official said.

The blockade was removed by security personnel and normal movement of vehicles was restored by early evening, an official said. The PLGA week, which runs from December 2-8, is being observed by the Communist Party of India (Maoist) since 2000 and sees several activities carried out by ultras to target security personnel and disrupt normal life of citizens..

