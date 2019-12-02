Bombay HC extends Gautam Navlakha's interim protection from arrest till Dec 6

The Bombay High Court on Monday extended activist Gautam Navlakha's interim protection from arrest till December 6 in Bhima Koregaon case. The protection has been granted till the next date of hearing on his anticipatory bail petition.

Notably, Navlankha has been seeking anticipatory bail ever since the Supreme Court refused to extend the interim protection from arrest granted to him earlier and asked him to seek relief before the Sessions Court. He then moved the Pune Session Court which rejected his anticipatory bail plea. Subsequently, he approached the Bombay High Court seeking relief.

Navlakha was booked under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including waging a war and sedition. He is accused of having links with banned Naxal groups. (ANI)

