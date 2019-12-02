Left Menu
Parental control, value education need of the hour for boys: Kiran Bedi

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 19:12 IST
Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi said on Monday that parents only know how to control girls, but they should keep their sons under control and regularly check their activities to prevent crimes against women. She also suggested that instead of focussing on exam- oriented education, students must be taught value education and good morals.

Reacting to the gruesome rape and killing of a veterinarian in Hyderabad, Bedi told PTI that the basic reason for increasing crimes against women was "the way the parents are grooming their sons. Boys are not in their control. They should keep their sons under control and regularly check their activities". "We only know to control girls but don't know how to bring up boys. Parents are even scared of telling their grown up sons to come home early," she said, adding that the boys should be prevented from falling into bad company.

The 1972-batch IPS officer was of the view that value education was not taught in educational institutions. "They are only exam oriented and boys get to know only to read and write... This kind of growth is a threat to the security of women", she said. On the issue of policing, the Magsaysay awardee said visible motorcycle police patrolling should be increased.

"Nirbhaya funds should be effectively utilised and patrolling increased in the evening hours in dark areas. There should be more police mobility on the road. We will be able to instil fear on the potential criminals with this. Wrongdoers should have a fear of getting caught," she said. "The punishment for such wrongdoers should be harsh and exemplary. Such boys should get punished when the memory is fresh. Animal instinct in them and urge for carnal needs overtakes them," Bedi added.

