Arunachal, Sikkim to share knowledge of promoting tourism

Two Himalayan states with abundant natural beauty - Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim - on Monday agreed to share knowledge of promoting tourism in the states, an official release said. The development came when Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) called on his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu here and discussed tourism prospects in both the states.

Arunachal Pradesh overflows with natural wonders but its tourism potential has been mediocre, but the tourist footfall in Sikkim is very impressive, an official said here. Khandu said Arunachal has a lot to learn from Sikkim about improving sectors such as tourism, hydropower and agriculture.

At the meeting, the chief ministers also discussed social, political, economic and demographic issues of the two Northeastern states, the release said. Khandu also shared the concern of Tamang expressing that the criteria of central funding on development projects should not be based on population.

The Sikkim chief minister did not attend any public event during his day-long visit to Arunachal Pradesh. He was accompanied by Sikkim Power Minister M N Sherpa, Secretary to CM S D Dhakal and other officials, the release added..

