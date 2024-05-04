Sikkim: Pathak oversees preparations for statehood day festivities
Sikkim Chief Secretary VB Pathak chaired a meeting to plan the 49th State Day celebrations on May 16, assigning responsibilities. He also discussed preparations for the 50th State Day celebration next year, seeking ideas from department heads.
PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 04-05-2024 20:23 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 20:23 IST
Chief Secretary VB Pathak on Saturday chaired a meeting to review the preparation for the 49th State Day celebrations on May 16.
Presiding over the meeting at Tashiling Secretariat, he gave an overview of necessary arrangements to be made for the programme and assigned responsibilities to each department, besides discussing the event flow.
Pathak also outlined plans for the 50th State Day celebration, which will be held next year, and asked department heads to give ideas for it.
