After presenting the qualification 'wings' to the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy, Vice Admiral AK Chawla on Monday said that it is a front-line combat role and the course curriculum is absolutely the same for both male and female pilots.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kochi (Kerala)
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 19:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 19:29 IST
It's front-line combat role: Vice Admiral after presenting qualification 'wings' to India's first naval woman pilot
Shivangi receives her qualification 'wings' from Vice Admiral AK Chawla at Naval Base Kochi. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

After presenting the qualification 'wings' to the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy, Vice Admiral AK Chawla on Monday said that it is a front-line combat role and the course curriculum is absolutely the same for both male and female pilots. Sub-Lieutenant Shivangi today became the first naval woman pilot as she joined operational duties in Kochi naval base. She will be flying the Dornier surveillance aircraft of the Indian Navy.

"It is a front-line combat role. The course curriculum is absolutely the same for male and female pilots," said Chawla. Earlier in the day, expressing happiness, Shivangi had said, "It's a proud feeling for me, my parents and it's a different feeling. I have been craving for this since a very long time and finally, it is here, I cannot express it...it's a great feeling. I am looking forward to completing my third stage of training," she said while speaking to reporters after joining her operational duties at Kochi naval base.

Shivangi was born in Muzaffarpur city in Bihar. In August, Indian Air Force's Wing Commander S Dhami has become the first female officer in the country to become the Flight Commander of a flying unit.

Dhami took over as Flight Commander of a Chetak helicopter unit at Hindon airbase. Flight Commander is the second in command of the unit meaning that she is the number two in the unit after the commanding officer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

