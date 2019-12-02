NHRC expresses serious concern over incidents of sexual assault, issues notice to Centre, states

Expressing serious concern over "rising incidents" of sexual assault, the National Human Rights Commission on Monday issued notices to the Centre and all states and UTs, seeking reports on the standard operating procedure to deal with such cases and use of the Nirbhaya Fund. The Commission has observed that the largest democracy in the world, which has adopted the longest written constitution and has a rich cultural heritage of gender equality, is today being criticised for having the "most unsafe environment for women".

