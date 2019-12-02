Left Menu
NHRC expresses serious concern over incidents of sexual assault, issues notice to Centre, states

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  Updated: 02-12-2019 19:54 IST
Expressing serious concern over "rising incidents" of sexual assault, the National Human Rights Commission on Monday issued notices to the Centre and all states and UTs, seeking reports on the standard operating procedure to deal with such cases and use of the Nirbhaya Fund. The Commission has observed that the largest democracy in the world, which has adopted the longest written constitution and has a rich cultural heritage of gender equality, is today being criticised for having the "most unsafe environment for women".

The NHRC in a statement expressed serious concern over the rising incidents of sexual assault and, taking suo motu cognisance of media reports in this regard today, issued notices to the Centre, States and UTs calling for reports on SOP to deal with such cases and use of Nirbhaya Fund. The Commission has observed that there is a dire need for all the stakeholders to come together to work jointly to get rid of sexual violence against women.

