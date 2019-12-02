J-K Lt guv calls for convergence of various social welfare schemes

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu on Monday called for convergence of social welfare schemes for their effective implementation. He also directed for streamlining the simplification of the procedures and called for avoiding its duplication to facilitate the eligible beneficiaries.

Murmu passed the directions while taking a comprehensive review of the implementation of various social welfare schemes across Jammu and Kashmir in a meeting here, an official spokesman said. The Lt governor observed that there is repetition of procedures for availing the benefits under several schemes run by various departments and called for synchronisation and coordination among the implementing departments so that the beneficiaries could benefit from the simplification of procedures.

On the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Murmu directed the officers to enhance the supplies of LPG cylinders under the scheme with special focus on rural and inaccessible difficult areas so that the target beneficiaries can avail its maximum benefits in the follow up. While reviewing scholarship schemes, he directed for the constitution of a committee to be chaired by commissioner secretary, school education and resolving the issues, simplify difficulties in order to improve the coverage of such schemes.

The Lt governor also directed the officers for the tabulation of all scholarships with eligibility criteria and structures and its dissemination in local languages, the spokesman said. He said Murmu exhorted the officers to examine the possibility of easing out the eligibility criteria, including the process of issuing income certificates.

