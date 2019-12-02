Protests in Patna demanding capital punishment for Telangana rapists

Doctors and lawyers on Monday held a protest in Patna against the rape and murder of woman veterinarian in Telangana demanding capital punishment for the rapists. The protestors were raising slogans demanding capital punishment for the rapists. They were holding placards that read, 'Stop violence against women', 'Hang the accused', 'Justice for woman veterinarian'

"We will continue fighting until and unless the rape word is not removed from the dictionary. If the laws are implied and police do their investigation properly then we will be able to give justice to the doctor. We want the accused to be hanged," said a protestor lawyer. A veterinarian was brutally gang-raped and killed by four persons before they burnt her body in Shamshabad in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district last week. The accused have been arrested by the Cyberabad Police.

Earlier in the day, the issue was even raised in the Lok Sabha with Speaker Om Birla stating: "The Parliament is worried over the incidents happening across the nation." Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the government is prepared to enact the strongest provision in law to check incidents of heinous crimes and have a discussion in Parliament on the issue of crime against women. (ANI)

