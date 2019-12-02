Police rescue girl abducted from Udhampur, 1 arrested
A girl who was abducted by a youth in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district has been rescued and the abductor was arrested on Monday, police said. Police teams raided several locations in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab as the abductor was suspected to have regularly changed the hideout, said SSP Udhampur Rajiv Pandey.
Finally, the girl was rescued in Udhampur and the abductor was arrested, the SSP said. She was handed over to her family in Krimchi belt on Monday after completing legal procedures. No other details were provided by police.
An investigation is under way to ascertain the motive behind the abduction, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
