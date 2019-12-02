Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ludhiana police launch free night pick-and-drop scheme for women

In a bid to prevent crime against women, Ludhiana police have launched a free night pick-and-drop facility for women in the city.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ludhiana (Punjab)
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 20:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 20:25 IST
Ludhiana police launch free night pick-and-drop scheme for women
Ludhiana Police Commissioner Rakesh Agrawal talking to ANI on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to prevent crime against women, Ludhiana police have launched a free night pick-and-drop facility for women in the city. "We have started a new scheme under which, any woman who is unable to find a ride home at night, can call 1091 (child and women helpline) or 7837018555 and a police vehicle will drop them to their house," Commissioner of Police Rakesh Agrawal told ANI on Monday.

The Commissioner said that PCR vehicles, most of which are free during the night, will be used for the scheme. "Punjab police is always proactive for protection of women. We used to receive calls from women that they are stuck and are unable to find taxis or autos. So, based on public feedback, we formulated the scheme," Agarwal said.

He said that the police are also organizing self-defense classes in schools and colleges. "Apart from this, women can also install 'Shakti' app, which sends a message and their location to 10 select contacts and the police in case of emergency," he added.

The women in the city are also hailing the initiative from the police. "This is potentially a very beneficial scheme. This comes merely days after backlash over Telangana gang-rape and murder case. It is very appreciable that the police is taking such proactive steps," a city-based woman said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Raj Pollution Control Board chairman urges plastic manufacturers to make recycling arrangement

Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board Chairman Pawan Kumar Goyal on Monday urged plastic manufacturers to make arrangements for its recycling so that single-use plastic is not found scattered on roads. Addressing a meeting on recycling of...

Telangana CM leaves for Delhi, likely to meet PM

Telangana Chief MinisterK Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday left for New Delhi where he isexpected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and otherleaders on different matters concerning the stateRao left in the evening, official sources saidThe st...

Government takes criticism, responds to it: Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday dismissed opposition charges about the BJP-led government being insensitive, saying it takes criticism and responds to it. Replying to the debate on the Taxation Laws Amendment Bill, 2019, Sitha...

Are we waiting for cyber earthquake before getting our act together, says NCSC

National Cyber Security Coordinator NCSC Lt Gen retd Rajesh Pant on Monday raised concern over the lack of cyber-infrastructure in the country and said are we waiting for a cyber earthquake before getting our act together. As the national c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019