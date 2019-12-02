J-K Lt Guv reviews status of BRO projects

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu on Monday reviewed the status of work assigned to Beacon and Sampark projects of the Border Roads Organization (BRO) here, an official spokesman said. Chief Engineer, Beacon, Brig Ravi Navet and Chief Engineer, Sampark, Brig Y K Ahuja briefed the Lt Governor about the present status of various projects, the spokesman said.

While reviewing the projects, Murmu asked the Chief Engineers to resolve all bottlenecks and take up the issues related to land acquisition cases, forest clearance, court cases and other hindrances coming in the way of completion of projects on priority, he said. He asked them to ensure completion of all the projects within a stipulated timeframe to avoid any inconvenience to the people, the spokesman added.

