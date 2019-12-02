Delhi Congress protests near Kejriwal's residence over onion prices

Delhi Congress workers, wearing onion garlands, staged a demonstration on Monday near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence over skyrocketed prices of the kitchen staple. The protesters including Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra tried to sit on a dharna near the Chief Minister's residence but were detained by the police. They were later released.

"Hoarders are getting protection causing onion prices to soar in the city while the Modi government at the Centre and the Kejriwal government in Delhi are involved in shadow boxing," Chopra alleged during the protest. The protesters raised slogans against both Modi and Kejriwal governments saying they have "failed" to bring down prices of onion.

Onion prices in Delhi have been fluctuating for over a month, with its rate going up to Rs 100 per kg in many markets in the city. Delhi Congress leaders said the party will gherao Union Consumer Affairs minister Ram Vilas Paswan if onion prices do not come down within 72 hours.

Paswan is also responsible for contributing to the steep rise in the price of onion, Chopra alleged. Delhi Congress chief spokesperson Mukesh Sharma said that life has become difficult for common people who find it beyond their means to afford vegetables like onion.

Chopra and Sharma also asked why the price of garlic has soared to Rs 300 per kg, adding that both the Modi and Kejriwal governments were anti-poor.

