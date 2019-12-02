Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gold worth Rs 1.30 crore seized at Amritsar airport

  • PTI
  • |
  • Amritsar
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 20:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 20:47 IST
Gold worth Rs 1.30 crore seized at Amritsar airport

Gold weighing over 3 kg and worth Rs 1.30 crore was seized from two passengers upon their arrival from Dubai at the Shri Guru Ramdas International Airport here on Monday, custom officials said. Customs Commissioner Dipak Kumar Gupta said the custom staff at the airport intercepted two passengers, residents of Tarn Taran and Patiala districts of Punjab.

During checking, it was found that the gold which they were trying to smuggle, was concealed in the form of wires and other items. "The baggage examination revealed that gold in the form of silver colour wires were found concealed behind the metallic strip of the suitcase. Further, gold was found concealed in the small transformer kept in a toy car having 20 pieces of small 'E' shape silver colour plates.

Gold was also found concealed inside the small speaker. The customs officers also found six more bracelets in the baggage and on suspicion, cut open them only to find 48 small pieces of metallic objects resembling gold which was recovered beneath red and blue stone fitted in the bracelets," Gupta said. "The gold recovered from one passenger weighs 1664.18 gram whose present market value is Rs 64,57,018. The gold recovered from the other passenger weighs 1,668.22 gram which has a market value is of Rs 65,50,293," Gupta added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Half-burnt body of woman found in Chhattisgarh

Amidst the furore over the rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Telangana, police have begun conducting inquiries to identify the woman whose half-burnt body was found in Murka village in Rajpur region here, said Superintendent of Poli...

UPDATE 2-London holds vigil after attack thrusts security to election fore

London held a vigil on Monday for two people killed near London Bridge by a convicted terrorist who had been released early from prison, an incident that thrust criminal justice to the center of a campaign 10 days before a national election...

Corporate tax cut to boost investments; green shoots visible: FM

Asserting that corporate tax reduction is aimed at attracting fresh investment and generating jobs, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said green shoots are already visible with several foreign as well as domestic firms showing i...

Corporate tax cut won't do anything to revive struggling economy: TMC MP Mahua Moitra

Trinamool Congress TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Monday said that the Central governments proposed corporate tax cut will only help the profitable become more profitable and will not do anything to revive the struggling economy. The corporate tax ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019