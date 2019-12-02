Will send report to Home Ministry on vet rape-murder case: Telangana Guv

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday said she would soon be sending a report to the Union home ministry on the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in Hyderabad. The governor also said she was working on the issue of providing ex gratia to the victim's family.

"I have sought some information from the state government. After getting it I will compile and forward the report to the Union home ministry in the next few days," Soundararajan told PTI over phone. She said she is distressed about the incident.

The governor had met the victim's family at their residence on Saturday and assured them that "constitutionally and legally" she would do everything to ensure that they get justice. The government has set up a fast-track court and the trial in the case is being held on a daily basis.

The police would be asked to conclude the probe and file the charge sheet against the accused at the earliest, the governor said. She described the incident as "tragic and shocking" and said it had lowered the morale of girls and women, who were feeling unsafe.

The victim, who was on her way home after a medical check-up at Gachibowli in Hyderabad on Wednesday night, was abducted, raped, killed by four lorry workers at Chatanpally near Shadnagar, around 60 kms from Hyderabad, police said. Despite the arrest of all the accused in the case, protests, dharnas and agitations are continuing all over the country with the protestors demanding immediate hanging of the culprits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)