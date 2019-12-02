Left Menu
Rural India achieved 100 pc ODF status: Govt

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 21:20 IST
  • Created: 02-12-2019 21:20 IST
The sanitation coverage under Swachch Bharat Mission (Grameen) is 100 per cent and all the 5,99,963 villages have declared themselves Open-Defecation Free (ODF), the government said on Monday. The Centre launched SBM(G) on October 2, 2014 with the aim to attain Open Defecation Free (ODF) India by October 2, 2019.

"As per the data reported by states/UTs on the online Integrated Management Information System of SBM(G), 10.14 crore individual household toilets have been constructed under the programme as on November 28. "As a result, the sanitation coverage in the country, which was 38.7 per cent as on October 2, 2014 has increased to 100 per cent and all the 5,99,963 villages of the country have declared themselves ODF," Minister of State in the Jal Shakti Ministry Rattan Lal Kataria said in a written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

