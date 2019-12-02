Left Menu
Andhra CM launches Post-Operative Sustenance Allowance for patients

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Monday launched Dr YSR Aarogyasri Aasara aimed at providing Post-Operative Sustenance allowance of Rs 225 per day or Rs 5000 per month during the recuperative period after treatment at the Guntur General Hospital in Guntur.

  ANI
  • |
  Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  Updated: 02-12-2019 21:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 21:41 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Monday launched Dr YSR Aarogyasri Aasara aimed at providing Post-Operative Sustenance allowance of Rs 225 per day or Rs 5000 per month during the recuperative period after treatment at the Guntur General Hospital in Guntur. The Chief Minister launched the scheme at Guntur General Hospital.

It is estimated that almost 4.5 lakh people will get this benefit per annum. The scheme came into existence from December 1. After the launch of the scheme; the Chief Minister addressed a public meeting at Guntur Medical College Auditorium. He said, "We have been ruling the government amid various allegations. Even my caste and religion are brought for discussion, and it pained me. Humanity is my religion and abiding by the promise is my caste. I am feeling proud for abiding by my words and fulfilling my promises."

"This scheme is my promise during Padayatra and now I fulfilled it. During the six months rule, I worked to fulfil all my promises. New Arograsri cards will be issued to those having an annual income less than Rs 5 lakhs. Patient's medical report will be included in the card that can be accessed through QR code," he said. Reddy said, "Further, we are increasing the ambit of Arograsri scheme to 2,000 diseases. A pilot project will be launched in West Godavari district in January 2020. The scheme will be expanded to each district from April. We will purchase 1,060 new ambulances for 104 and 108 services by next April."

"Arograsri will be applicable if the treatment expenditure crosses Rs 1,000. It will be applicable in more than 130 super speciality hospitals in Hyderabad, Bangalore and Chennai; apart from hospitals in the state. 510 kinds of medicines will be available in government hospitals from December 15. WHO standard medicines will be available in all government hospitals from next April," he said. "We will develop government hospitals at par with private hospitals within the next three years. Patients of Thalassemia and Haemophilia will be provided with a financial aid of Rs 10,000 from January 1; which we are already giving for those getting dialysis treatment. Cancer patients will also be covered under Arogyasri. Our government will soon fill the vacancies of doctors, nurses and other staff in hospitals," he added. (ANI)

