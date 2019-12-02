Over 55,000 people attend first two days of Hornbill Festival

More than 55 thousand people attended the first two days of the 10-day long Hornbill Festival in Nagaland. The 20th edition of the festival got off to a spectacular start on Sunday at the picturesque Naga Heritage Village, about 12 km away from here, along Kohima-Imphal National Highway-2.

A total of 57,990 visitors - 995 foreign tourists, 8,300 domestic and 48,735 locals visited Kisama on the first two days of the festival, the Tourism Director of Nagaland, Akhale Vizol, said. A total of 45,142 people visited the heritage village on Sunday, the inaugural day of the festival. Out of them 407 were foreigners, 4,954 domestic tourists and 39,782 locals, she said.

On Monday, a total of 8954 locals, 3346 domestic tourists and 548 foreigners attended the festival. 17 major tribes of Nagaland took part in the festival on Monday..

