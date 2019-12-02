Half-burnt body of woman found in Chhattisgarh

Amidst the furore over the rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Telangana, police have begun conducting inquiries to identify the woman whose half-burnt body was found in Murka village in Rajpur region here, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Balrampur, TR Koshima, on Monday. "Efforts to identify the body are still on. We are also sending the information to nearby districts to find out the details of the deceased. Since the post-mortem report is yet to come, we cannot say if it was a rape," Koshima told reporters here.

Koshima added that prima-facie it looked like the body of the woman was dropped off at the location from where it was recovered. "The place from where the body was recovered is kind of a picnic spot where lots of people come and stay for an hour or two, according to the villagers. It is therefore unlikely that the body was burnt here," he added. (ANI)

