Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cidco assistant estate officer held for demanding Rs 50k bribe

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thane
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 22:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 22:56 IST
Cidco assistant estate officer held for demanding Rs 50k bribe

An Assistant Estate Officer with Cidco, the Maharashtra government's city planning agency, was nabbed along with an aide for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 to extend an official favour, ACB said. The officer, identified as Sagar Tapadia is based in New Panvel in Raigad district, a release said.

Tapadia had allegedly demanded the bribe for registering a tenement in the name of the complainant. Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials nabbed estate agent Ravindra Chajjed for accepting the bribe from the complainant on behalf of Tapadia..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Man stabbed over petty issue in Delhi's Rajouri Garden area

A 19-year-old man was attacked with knife in West Delhis Rajouri Garden area over a petty issue, police said on Monday. Three accused, all of them juvenile, have been apprehended, they said.According to police, around 9 pm on Saturday, one ...

Malta PM defends actions as opposition quits parliament

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat defended on Monday his governments handling of the murder in 2017 of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and called for national unity after days of protests over a case that has stunned Malta. Police on Saturday ...

AAP leader demands explanation from Paswan on 'unexplained and unjustified' onion price hike

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Monday wrote to Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan demanding an explanation on the unjustified and unexplained skyrocketing of onion prices. The Centre was asleep and this gives rise to a reasonable apprehensi...

Liam Hemsworth learns about 'thirst trap' after posting pictures with dog

Australian actor Liam Hemsworth was called out for posting an unsuspecting thirst trap on Instagram by none other than his Isnt It Romantic co-star Adam DeVine. The 29-year-old actor shared an adorable picture of himself along with his dog ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019