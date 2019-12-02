Cidco assistant estate officer held for demanding Rs 50k bribe

An Assistant Estate Officer with Cidco, the Maharashtra government's city planning agency, was nabbed along with an aide for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 to extend an official favour, ACB said. The officer, identified as Sagar Tapadia is based in New Panvel in Raigad district, a release said.

Tapadia had allegedly demanded the bribe for registering a tenement in the name of the complainant. Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials nabbed estate agent Ravindra Chajjed for accepting the bribe from the complainant on behalf of Tapadia..

