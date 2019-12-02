Left Menu
Kerala: Police launch 'Helmet Challenge' after helmet is made mandatory for pillion riders

The Kerala Police launched a 'Helmet Challenge' through its Facebook page on Monday, after the government declared it mandatory for the pillion riders to wear helmets in the state from December 1.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 23:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 23:13 IST
A Facebook post by the Kerala Police on the "Helmet challenge'. Image Credit: ANI

The Kerala Police launched a 'Helmet Challenge' through its Facebook page on Monday, after the government declared it mandatory for the pillion riders to wear helmets in the state from December 1. In this challenge, the people have been asked to share their pictures wearing helmets. "The best pictures will feature on the Facebook page," said the post, accompanied by a meme from a famous Malayalam movie.

On November 1, the Kerala government implemented the High Court directives of making helmets mandatory for pillion riders, which had a mixed response on Sunday. Police will conduct vehicle checking to ensure two-wheeler riders are adhering to the new norm. Not wearing a helmet will invite a fine of Rs 500.

The Transport Commissioner has directed strict checking of vehicles. However, during the initial phase police will advise the pillion riders to wear the helmet before levying a fine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

