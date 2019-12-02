Left Menu
NHRC issues notices to Centre, state govts and UTs over SOPs to deal with sexual assault

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday issued notices to the Central and state governments, and Union Territories asking them for reports on standard operating procedures (SOPs) to deal with cases of sexual assault.

  • ANI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 23:14 IST
  • Created: 02-12-2019 23:14 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday issued notices to the Central and state governments, and Union Territories asking them for reports on standard operating procedures (SOPs) to deal with cases of sexual assault. "The Commission has observed that the largest democracy of the world, which has adopted the longest written Constitution and has a rich cultural heritage of gender equality, is today being criticized for having the most unsafe environment for women. The incidents of rapes, molestation, gender-based discrimination and other such atrocities against women have, unfortunately, become routine media headlines," according to a release by the NHRC.

According to the NHRC, such incidents involve "violation of human rights of the victims." Citing the rape and murder of a woman veterinary doctor in Telangana, in which the police officials had shrugged off the concerns of the victim's family, the release said that the lack of an SOP has lead to the creation of an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty in the society.

"The Commission has also come to know that the amount made available under the Nirbhaya Fund has been reduced and also not being appropriately utilized by the state governments," the release added. NHRC, therefore, has issued notices to Chief Secretaries, Director General of Police (DGP), of all states and Union Territories regarding the status of Nirbhaya Fund and SOP, respectively. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

