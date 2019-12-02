Rajasthan: Police arrest man who raped and murdered 6-year-old girl

Police arrested one accused, who confessed to his crime, in connection with the rape and murder of a minor girl here, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Adarsh Sidhu on Monday. "It was a big challenge for us, considering such a despicable act and then murder had happened with a 6-year old. We formed teams and met with the public to collect input and then were able to arrest him. He has confessed to committing the act," Sidhu told reporters here.

"The evidence against him will be prepared quickly to ensure that he gets convicted quickly," he added. Speaking about the modus operandi of the accused, the police official said, "He was around the school near 12 pm and then lured the girl with toffee and then took her to a nearby desolate area where he raped her. He then murdered her since the girl knew him and he feared getting recognised. Had we not caught him then he would have fled the area as he is a truck driver."

The incident had taken place on Saturday according to the police. The body of the minor was later found in a desolate spot near a farmland. (ANI)

