Crime Branch searches coach Sudhindra Shinde's residence in KPL match-fixing scam

A team of Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru police on Monday conducted a search at the residence of former Belgavi team coach Sudhindra Shinde in connection with the alleged Karnataka Premier League (KPL) match-fixing scandal. A search warrant was taken from a court and search was conducted at the residence of Sudhindra Shinde, an official said.

In a major breakthrough in the case, the CCB recently arrested international bookie Sayyam. The police had earlier arrested Belgavi Panthers team's owner -- Ali -- for placing bets on the matches. He had allegedly placed bets with a bookie based in Dubai and was in touch with players of other teams during the league. (ANI)

