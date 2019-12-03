Left Menu
Committed to keep working towards inclusive future of differently-abled: PM

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 12:12 IST
  • Created: 03-12-2019 12:12 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said his government is committed to keep working towards an inclusive future of differently-abled people.

On International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the prime minister said their fortitude and accomplishments in various fields inspire all.

"Today, on International Day of Persons with Disabilities we reaffirm our commitment to keep working towards an inclusive, accessible and equitable future for our 'divyang' sisters and brothers," Modi tweeted.

