Hawala probe: I-T dept issues notice to Congress for receiving Rs 170-cr funds

The Income Tax Department has issued a notice to the Congress seeking an explanation over the party allegedly receiving funds to the tune of Rs 170 crore from a company as part of its tax evasion probe in a mega Rs 3,300 crore hawala racket case, officials said on Tuesday.

They said the notice has been issued to the party here to take the probe forward in a case that was unearthed last month after multiple raids were conducted in Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad with links to "leading corporate houses" in the infrastructure sector.

