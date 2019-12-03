Left Menu
Development News Edition

Couple, 'working partner' commit suicide, son, daughter and pet found dead

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ghaziabad
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 13:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 13:02 IST
Couple, 'working partner' commit suicide, son, daughter and pet found dead

A man, his wife and another woman allegedly jumped to their death from the eighth floor of their building after the couple killed their teenage son and daughter by injecting poison, police said on Tuesday. Their pet rabbit was also found dead in their flat on the eighth floor of the building in Krishna society, a residential complex, they said.

The man has been identified as Gulshan. He along with his wife and working partner, identified as Sanjana, jumped to their death from the eighth floor of their apartment, police said. Before committing suicide, the couple killed their son Hritik (17) and daughter Hritika (18) by injecting poisonous substance in them on Monday night. They also killed their pet rabbit, City Superintendent of Police Maneesh Mishra said.

The incident took place following an altercation between the man, his wife and working partner over monetary dispute and supposed extramarital affair, they said. Police has recovered a suicide note. They also found a few lines written on the walls by the children.

The room has been sealed for forensic examination. The man, his wife and the other woman were admitted to a hospital where the doctors declared them brought dead. The reason behind the incident would be ascertained after detailed investigation. Mishra said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

ADB and World Bank inaugurate new joint office in Tonga

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-European shares attempt recovery as new trade war front opens

European shares opened higher on Tuesday, attempting to claw their way back from three days of falls though the mood remained gloomy after U.S. President Donald Trump showed he was ready to open new trade war fronts despite signs of economi...

Cong member raises Priyanaka security breach issue in LS

A Congress member in Lok Sabha on Tuesday raised the issue of alleged breach of security at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadras Lodhi Estate residence here, terming it as a matter of serious concern. During Zero Hour, Anto Antony Congre...

Iran rejects as 'lies' unrest death tolls given abroad

Tehran, Dec 3 AFP Irans judiciary on Tuesday rejected as utter lies unofficial casualty figures given for street violence that erupted last month during demonstrations against fuel price hikes. I explicitly announce that the numbers and fig...

UPDATE 1-Zimbabwe's Mugabe left behind $10 million, some properties -state media

Zimbabwes former leader Robert Mugabe, who died in September, left 10 million and some properties in the capital, but no will naming his beneficiaries, details of his estate published by the state-owned newspaper the Herald showed on Tuesda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019