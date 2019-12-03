Left Menu
Development News Edition

Only 1 agency to do majority of public sector recruitment through single exam: Centre

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 13:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 13:39 IST
Only 1 agency to do majority of public sector recruitment through single exam: Centre

In a major move, the Centre has proposed that all recruitment for Group B and C posts be done by a specialised agency through a single examination -- the Common Eligibility Test (CET). The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts civil services examination annually to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Forest Service (IFoS), besides other Group A and Group B (gazetted) services.

Besides it, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) also does recruitment for central government departments -- mainly to select staff for Group B posts. "It is proposed to set up a specialised agency to conduct a Common Eligibility Test (CET) to shortlist candidates for appointment to Group 'B' non-gazetted posts, certain Group 'B' gazetted posts, Group 'C' posts in the government and equivalent posts in instrumentalities of the government," the Personnel Ministry said.

Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said the proposed move will provide a level playing field for all regardless of their background besides being cost-effective both for those appearing in the examination and the government agencies conducting it. "It is one of the many innovative steps taken by the government under the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring in ease of governance and thereby ease of living," Singh told PTI.

The ministry has sought response from ministries/departments of government of India, state governments/Union territories administrations and public/ stakeholders, "particularly candidates aspiring to join government/public sector jobs" within one month. According to a latest government data, of the total of 6,83,823 vacant posts in central government departments, 5,74,289 are in Group C, 89,638 in Group B and 19,896 in Group A category, as on March 1, 2018.

At present, candidates seeking government jobs have to appear for multiple separate examinations conducted by various recruiting agencies for posts, for which similar eligibility criterion have been prescribed. These recruitment examinations comprise of multiple layers, such as tier-1, tier-2, tier-3, skill tests and others. Ordinarily, the tier-1 examination comprises a computer-based online multiple-choice objective-type test.

Every year, approximately 2.5 crore candidates appear in multiple such recruitment examinations for approximately 1.25 lakh vacancies. "It is proposed to introduce a Common Eligibility Test (CET) to shortlist candidates for vacancies of Group 'B' non-gazetted posts, certain Group 'B' gazetted posts, Group 'C' posts in the government and equivalent posts in instrumentalities of the government through a computer based online examination to be conducted exclusively by a specialised agency," the personnel ministry said.

The proposal will mitigate the hardship faced by candidates who have to appear for multiple examinations conducted by multiple agencies, where similar eligibility conditions have been prescribed.

Besides, candidates will not have to pay multiple application fees and also save travelling cost incurred to appear in these examinations. Such test will improve access to rural candidates by setting up at least one test centre in every district and to facilitate candidates to schedule tests and choose an examination centre of their choice. It will also reduce the time taken in the selection process and " facilitate employment generation". There shall be common registration of candidates through an online portal, the ministry said giving details of the proposal.

To begin with, separate CETs shall be conducted for graduate, higher secondary (class 12-pass) and matriculate (class 10-pass) candidates for non-technical posts, for which recruitment is currently carried through the SSC, the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). The score obtained by the candidate in the CET will be made available to him as well as to the individual recruitment agency. The score will be valid for a period of three years from the date of declaration of result, it said.

"Each candidate will have two additional chances to improve his score, and the best of all available scores shall be deemed to be the current score of the candidate," the proposal said. Final selection shall be made through separate specialised examinations to be conducted by the respective recruitment agencies, it said.

State governments and UT administrations may also use the results of CET on cost-sharing basis by entering into Memorandums of Understanding with the specialised agency for the CET, the proposal said.

"States too could tap this robust mechanism for undertaking recruitment to state government jobs," the ministry suggested, adding the CET score of the candidates can also be used by central government ministries and departments for any recruitment made other than through the SSC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

ADB and World Bank inaugurate new joint office in Tonga

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Internet curb in Kashmir Valley due to aggressive anti-India social media posts from Pak: govt

The restrictions on the internet in Jammu and Kashmir has been imposed to check aggressive anti-India social media posts being pushed from Pakistan to instigate the youth in the valley, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said in Lok Sabha on Tue...

Vivek Kumar appointed West Bengal's health secretary

The West Bengal government has appointed Vivek Kumar as the principal secretary of health department, replacing Sanghamitra Ghosh, according to a notification. Kumar will also continue as the principal secretary of the information and cult...

Maruti Suzuki to raise prices from next month

Indias largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said that it will increase prices of its vehicles from January to offset rising input costs. Over the past year, the cost of the companys vehicles has been impacted adversely due to the...

Congress, its allies kept things deliberately stuck for long time for political interests: PM Modi

Stepping up his attack on the Congress and its allies over several issues including Article 370 and Ayodhya case, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the opposition deliberately kept the matters stuck for a long time for polit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019