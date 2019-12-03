19 civilians including non-Kashmiri labourers killed in J-K since Aug 5: MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday informed Parliament that 19 civilians including non-Kashmiri labourers were killed in terror-related incidents in Jammu and Kashmir since the government abrogated Article 370 on August 5 this year. "As per the report of Government of Jammu and Kashmir, 19 civilians including non-Kashmiri labourers were killed in terror-related incidents since 5th August 2019. An ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh is paid to the Next of kins of civilians killed in militancy-related violence under the existing scheme of Government of Jammu and Kashmir," MHA said in its reply today.

"In addition, Rs 5 lakhs is given under the scheme 'Central Scheme for Assistance to Civilian Victims/Family of Victims of Terrorist /Communal/ LWE Violence and Cross Border Firing and Mine/IED blasts on Indian Territory'" the ministry said. In August this year, the government revoked Article 370 that gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Parliament also passed a bill bifurcating the region into two union territories- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, which officially came into existence from October 31. (ANI)

