India-Sweden collaboration 'perfect' to combat climate change, says Swedish Min Ibrahim Baylan

Sweden's Minister for Business Industry and Innovation Ibrahim Baylan on Tuesday said that the collaboration shared between India and his country is just "perfect" to combat climate change.

  • Updated: 03-12-2019 14:34 IST
  • Created: 03-12-2019 14:34 IST
Swedish Minister for Business Industry and Innovation Ibrahim Baylan (L) addressing a round table dialogue in New Delhi on Tuesday. Image Credit: ANI

Sweden's Minister for Business Industry and Innovation Ibrahim Baylan on Tuesday said that the collaboration shared between India and his country is just "perfect" to combat climate change. Baylan, along with Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf and Principal Scientific Advisor to the Prime Minister's Office, Vijay Raghavan, took part in a round table dialogue on 'Tracking Air Pollution and Adopting Circular Economy Approaches' in the national capital today.

"It is a perfect match. Sweden is a highly innovative country and is ranked number one by the European Commission in combating climate change. It is a positive development to fight against the global menace with India. However, we need to change the manner of tackling the change. Participating in collaboration will not only develop the economy but also create new jobs," the Swedish minister told ANI. In addition, the panel also focused on the future area of cooperation between India and Sweden in areas such as innovation and sustainable technologies.

"In the field of industries, we share a close partnership with the United Nations. I think there is lot to gain from close cooperation. It is an innovative partnership that was signed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and our Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in April 2018," he said. Baylan stressed that Sweden is ready to cooperate in catering to India's large population.

Earlier in the day, the minister also addressed the India-Sweden Business Summit, wherein called for a free trade multilateral agreement to increase business cooperation with Indian businesses. Baylan said that Swedish companies are eyeing great opportunities under the Make in India initiative to offer knowledge and innovative solutions in healthcare, sustainable practices and environmental protection for rapid transformation and good governance.

King Carl XVI Gustaf, along with his wife Queen Silvia, arrived in the national capital on Monday, on a five-day visit at the invitation of President Ram Nath Kovind. This is the Swedish King's third visit to India, the earlier visits being in 1993 and 2005. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

