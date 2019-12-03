Left Menu
Terror incidents declined since abrogation of special status to J-K; infiltration attempts up: Govt

The Centre on Tuesday said terror incidents have declined since the abrogation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, but infiltration attempts from across the border have increased. Union minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy also said in Lok Sabha that the security forces neutralised 157 terrorists in 2019 so far.

"The incidents of terrorist violence have declined after August 5. During the 115 day period from August 5 till November 27, there have been 88 such incidents as compared to 106 such incidents from April 12 till August 4. "On the other hand there has been increase in the number of infiltration attempts

from across the border. During the 88 day period from August 5 till October 31, there have been 84 such attempts as against 53 such attempts from May 9 till August 4, 2019. Correspondingly, estimated net infiltration has increased from 32 to 59 during the above period," he said in a written reply. Reddy said as per the report of the government of Jammu and Kashmir, 19 civilians

including non-Kashmiri labourers were killed in terror related incidents since August 5. He said the security agencies continue to receive inputs about the intention of

terror outfits that are supported and sponsored from across the border, to indulge in terror attacks and breach of security in Jammu and Kashmir.

On August 5, the central government had announced the abrogation of the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under the Article 370 and its bifurcation into two Union Territories. "Based on these inputs and past history of cross border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, all necessary precautions and preventive steps including cordon and search

operations (CASO) are undertaken by the security forces in a proactive manner to flush out terrorists and 157 terrorists have been neutralised during the year

2019 so far. "Moreover, security grid has mounted concerted efforts for launching

operations against the residual terrorists," he said. The minister said Jammu and Kashmir is affected by terrorism sponsored and supported from across the border for the last three decades and the government has adopted a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism.

"Security forces are taking effective and continuous action in countering terrorism as a result of which a large number of terrorists have been neutralised in Jammu and Kashmir in recent past," he said. Reddy said an ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh is paid to the next of kins of civilians killed in

militancy related violence under the existing scheme of Jammu and Kashmir. In addition, Rs 5 lakhs is given under the 'Central Scheme for Assistance to Civilian Victims/Family of Victims of Terrorist /Communal/ LWE

Violence and Cross Border Firing and Mine/IED Blasts on Indian Territory'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

