No plans to issue single card for all utilities: Govt tells LS

The government has no plans to issue a single card to all citizens of the country for all utilities, it informed Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, however, said the government has proposed to prepare and update the National Population Register from April 1, 2020, to September 30, 2020, along with the first phase of Census 2021.

"At present, there is no proposal under consideration for one card for all utilities," he said, replying a question on whether the government is considering one card for all utilities in future. The minister said on the recommendation of a Group of Ministers, constituted to review the national security system, Section 14A prescribing compulsory registration of every citizen of India was inserted in the Citizenship Act 1955 w.e.f. December 3, 2004.

"In pursuance of sub rule (4) of rule 3 of the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Card) Rules, 2003, framed under the Citizenship Act 1955, the central government prepared National Population Register in 2010 and updated it in 2015. "Now, it is proposed to prepare and update the Population Register from April 1, 2020, to September 30, 2020, along with the first phase i.e. housing and house listing operations of Census 2021. Census is conducted under the Census Act, 1948," he said.

Rai said it has been estimated that Rs 8,754.23 crore for conducting Census 2021 and Rs 3,941.35 crore for updating National Population Register would be required.

