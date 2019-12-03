Man arrested for raping 70-yr-old woman in UP

A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 70-year-old woman in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday. The accused, 27, sexually assaulted the women when she was alone at her home, Circle Officer Gyan Prakash Rai said.

The incident took place on Sunday, he added. "The rape accused was arrested on December 2 (Monday). A case under various sections of the IPC, including that of committing rape, has been registered against him," Rai said.

The man is a carpenter by profession while the woman a labourer and they both are Dalits, he said. PTI Corr NAV AQS

