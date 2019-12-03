Left Menu
Woman, infant daughter end lives by jumping into well in Rajasthan's Ajmer

A 26-year-old woman along with her infant daughter allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a well in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Tuesday, police said. Pinki Mall and her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Kavya's bodies were fished out of the well in Sedariya village under Bhinay police station area, Head Constable Satyanarayan Kumar said.

The bodies were taken to a government hospital for post mortem, he added. Kumar said the woman was married for two-and-a-half years.

The matter has been registered under Section 176 (inquiry by magistrate into cause of death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure and a sub-divisional officer will conduct investigation, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

