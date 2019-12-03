Smriti Irani meets Swedish minister, discusses women and child issues
Union minister Smriti Irani met Swedish Minister Ann Linde on Tuesday and discussed avenues of cooperation between India and Sweden in areas of women and child development.
Linde is accompanying the Swedish royal couple in their ongoing visit to India.
"Met Foreign Affairs Minister of Sweden Ann Linde and discussed avenues of cooperation between India & Sweden in areas of women and child development," Irani said in a tweet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
