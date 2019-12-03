Left Menu
Maha woman duped in Oman with hellish jobs rescued

  • PTI
  • Palghar
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 19:14 IST
  • Created: 03-12-2019 19:14 IST
A 45-year-old woman from Palghar district in Maharashtra duped and forced into irregular and low paying jobs in Oman in the Gulf was rescued and reunited with her family here, police said on Tuesday. The woman, who worked in a beauty parlour here, was lured to Oman with the promise of a well-paying job by two acquaintances but was forced into odd ones without proper pay, and some of the employers also hit her and denied her food, Assistant Inspector Santosh Jadhav of Palghar police's Anti Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) said.

"She told her son about the ordeal in Oman, after which he filed a case with Tulinj police station on May 3 this year. We coordinated with Oman authorities, managed to rescue the woman on Sunday and reunited her with her family on Tuesday," Jadhav informed. She was lured by two men, identified as Asif and visa agent Aashiq Hussain Mir, who sent her to an employment agency in Oman, which kept a major part of her earnings from such jobs, he said.

He said Mir was arrested in June this year while Arif was yet to be held. "We will get more details of this racket, in which unsuspecting people are sent abroad with false promises of jobs, once the woman is in a condition to give her statement.

At the moment, she is in shock, but happy to be with her family," the official said..

