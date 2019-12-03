711 kg poppy straw seized, 2 smugglers held in J-K's Udhampur

Two narcotic smugglers were arrested and 711 kg of poppy straw was seized in separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Tuesday, police said. On a tip-off, a police party intercepted two trucks on separate occasions on the highway in the district and thoroughly searched them, Senior Superintendent of Police, Udhampur, Rajiv Pandey said, adding 711 kg of poppy straw was recovered from the vehicles.

Two narcotic smugglers -- identified as Sunil Kumar and Lucky of Punjab -- were arrested, he said. The two vehicles were seized, the SSP added.

Two cases were registered in police station Udhampur and further investigation is underway, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)