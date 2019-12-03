Delhi Police launches 'Mobile Canteen Van' for its Commissioner's Reserve Staff

The Delhi Police has launched a pilot project to provide fresh food and beverages to its personnel through mobile canteens during duty hours, officials said on Tuesday. Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik flagged off the 'Canteen Van for Commissioner's Reserve Staff’ at New Police Lines, Kingsway Camp, on Tuesday, police said.

It will be manned by one incharge of upper subordinate rank, one assistant of lower subordinate rank and a driver, they said. The incharge of Mobile CPR Canteen will carry a mobile phone on which Company Commanders will make request for delivery of food items at required points, police said.

Delhi Police personnel deployed in various law and order situations like riots, crowd management, religious gatherings, various festivals, political rallies, area domination, patrolling street crime-prone areas and inter-state borders will get food items, snacks, aerated water, soft drinks in the mobile canteen to their places of duty, they said. There are 28 CP Reserve coys including two women coys with their bases at various locations across the city, police said.

"The mobile canteen is launched as a pilot project and an impact assessment will be carried out by senior officers after three months after taking feedback from CP Reserve staff," said Rakesh Kumar Bansal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Delhi Armed Police) 1st Battalion. If the impact assessment report is positive, the facility would be extended to other units of Delhi Police including District Police, Traffic Police and Police Control Room, he said.

According to police, a mini-bus equipped with various gadgets includes refrigerator, ambient food cabinet for eatables, hot food cabinet, table with sink unit, water dispenser (both hot and cold), food storage unit among others will serve as a mobile canteen.

