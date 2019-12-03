Left Menu
Four including two Iranians held for robbing people near Delhi airport

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 03-12-2019 19:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 19:53 IST
Four men, including two Iranian nationals, were arrested for impersonating police personnel and carrying arms to rob people near the Delhi airport, a senior police official said on Tuesday. Police said the accused are involved in several cases of robbery and cheating, posing as police personnel with fake ID cards.

They mainly targeted senior citizens, women and foreign nationals travelling in cabs to the airport and on NH48, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Devender Arya. Several complaints of robbery were made to police, prompting them to scan the CCTV footage of cameras installed around IGI Airport and on NH48.

Two motorcycles frequently used by the suspects were identified, the DCP said. Police arrested the suspects on Nov 30 after laying a trap in the area.

Two country-made pistols with live cartridges, 10 mobile phones, two motorcycles used in committing crime, forged ID cards, police uniforms, foreign currency were seized from them, the DCP added. Police identified the accused as Akbar, 24, Jafar Saifullah, 35, Nasir Salim, 35, and Nasir Sayah, 51, all living in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar are. Salim and Sayah hail from Iran.

