Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sweden's King and Queen to visit Mumbai on Wednesday

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 20:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 20:10 IST
Sweden's King and Queen to visit Mumbai on Wednesday

Swedish royal couple King Carl Gustaf Folke Hubertus and Queen Silvia Renate Sommerlath will be in Mumbai on Wednesday, state officials said on Tuesday. The royal couple and the delegation accompanying them will have a lunch meeting with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the officials said.

The King and the Queen are on a five-day official visit to India. On Monday, they met top government officials including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi.

The couple will land in Mumbai on Wednesday morning and head straight to Versova beachfront to participate in a beach cleaning programme with UN Earth Champion Afroz Shah, after which they will head to the Raj Bhavan for lunch, the officials said. In the afternoon they will visit the Doorstep School for under-privileged children and interact with its founder Bina Lashkari in south central Mumbai, and later attend a dialogue on gender parity.

Members of the visiting delegation will be having business meetings at a south Mumbai hotel in the afternoon, the officials said, adding that Swedish minister for business, industry and innovation, Ibrahim Baylan, will also be present. The royal couple and the delegation will attend a dinner reception in the evening at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, earlier known as Prince of Wales Museum.

They will fly to Dehradun on Thursday morning..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

CBI arrests CMD, director of ponzi company

The CBI has arrested a CMD and a director of a company for duping investors of a Ponzi scheme to the tune of Rs 78 crore in West Bengal, officials said Tuesday. Ajay Chakraborty is the chairman-cum-managing director of Jugantor Realty and J...

Bangladesh shuts recruitment agencies after Saudi abuse claims

Dhaka, Dec 3 AFP Bangladesh said Tuesday that it has shut down 166 recruiting agencies hiring people to work in Saudi Arabia after a spate of sexual abuse and torture allegations at the hands of employers in the Gulf kingdom. Since 1991, so...

UPDATE 1-Trump blasts censure idea as House panel prepares impeachment report vote

President Donald Trump on Tuesday rejected the possibility of U.S. lawmakers censuring him instead of impeaching him over accusations he improperly pressured Ukraine to probe a political rival, as Democrats prepared to lay out their case fo...

Clarifai Named a "Vision-ary" Leader in Computer Vision Platforms report

&#160;Clarifai was named as a leader in The Forrester New WaveTM Computer Vision Platforms, Q4 2019 report. The company is focused on driving business solutions for commercial and public sector clients using machine learning to create a ful...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019