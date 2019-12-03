Sweden's King and Queen to visit Mumbai on Wednesday

Swedish royal couple King Carl Gustaf Folke Hubertus and Queen Silvia Renate Sommerlath will be in Mumbai on Wednesday, state officials said on Tuesday. The royal couple and the delegation accompanying them will have a lunch meeting with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the officials said.

The King and the Queen are on a five-day official visit to India. On Monday, they met top government officials including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi.

The couple will land in Mumbai on Wednesday morning and head straight to Versova beachfront to participate in a beach cleaning programme with UN Earth Champion Afroz Shah, after which they will head to the Raj Bhavan for lunch, the officials said. In the afternoon they will visit the Doorstep School for under-privileged children and interact with its founder Bina Lashkari in south central Mumbai, and later attend a dialogue on gender parity.

Members of the visiting delegation will be having business meetings at a south Mumbai hotel in the afternoon, the officials said, adding that Swedish minister for business, industry and innovation, Ibrahim Baylan, will also be present. The royal couple and the delegation will attend a dinner reception in the evening at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, earlier known as Prince of Wales Museum.

They will fly to Dehradun on Thursday morning..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)